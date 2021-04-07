A total of 117 boxes of Kleenex tissues recently were donated in a short period of time for the Jefferson Area Senior Center’s “Kleenex for a cause” program. Staff put a box of tissues, a note or artwork, a Rice Krispies treat and some candy in a decorated bag and donated them for those living in some of Jefferson’s assisted living facilities. Dawn Koch, director at Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson, wrote: “Sylvan Crossings thanks you so much for the gift bags. We handed them out early (before Easter) to our residents and they just loved them.” Pictured XXXX,
Sylvan Crossings Director Dawn Koch and Assistant Director Wanda McBain receive their Kleenex for a Cause Easter bags.
Deanna Pfeifer helps to decorate bags.
Jean Allen helps to decorate bags.
XXX “Think spring” artwork sheet that a student of St. John the Baptist Catholic School colored for the project
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.