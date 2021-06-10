JEFFERSON — After more than 20 years of service to Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) and its members, Chuck Klug will be retiring on Friday, July 2.
Klug has built his career at the credit union serving members who have become friends. During his years as the FCCU Jefferson branch manager, he was part of the move from Center Avenue to the current location on Main Street. He has seen and assisted FCCU’s growth, starting from $89 million to $340 million in assets today.
As a true representative of the credit union cooperative principals, Klug has served on several community and nonprofit boards and committees over the years, giving of his time and talent to the Jefferson Lions Club, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, City of Jefferson Redevelopment Authority, City of Jefferson Revolving Loan Fund Committee, Union Cemetery Board of Trustees, and more volunteering events than can be listed.
“Chuck has been loyal and dedicated to FCCU for over 20 years,” commented Danielle Frawley, chief lending officer at FCCU. “We are so thankful for the time he has given us and our members. While we are excited for him to enjoy retirement, he will be deeply missed.”
The public is invited to join FCCU staff on July 2 to wish him well as he looks forward to relaxing and traveling during retirement. There will be an open house with refreshments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jefferson Branch, 100 N. Main Str., Jefferson.
