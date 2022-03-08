Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will host baked fish dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on March 11, and April 1 and 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.

The dinners will feature two types of fish, baked potato, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert, coffee and milk.

The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-10 years, and children under 2 eat free. Advance tickets can be purchased for $10 for adults and $5 for children at Ace Hardware and Krueger Jeweler.

Carryouts are available after 4:30 p.m. on the dates of the fish dinners by calling (920) 563-3029 ext. 1205. For questions, contact Bob Pizur at (920) 285-0175.

