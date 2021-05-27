Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will hold a brat and hot dog sale from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church parking lot, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.

The Knights are offering a brat, chips and a bottle of water for $5. Additional brats are $3 each and hot dogs are $2 each.

For questions or additional information, contact Bob Pizur at (920) 285-0175. Thank you to Kwik Trip for their donation.

Recommended for you

Load comments