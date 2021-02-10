Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will host three car-side pickup/carryout baked fish dinners from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, March 5 and March 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd. in Fort Atkinson.
The menu includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw and mac-and-cheese.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10 years. Children 2 years and under eat free. Advance tickets also can be purchased at Ace Hardware and Krueger Jeweler. Call Jeff Boos at (920) 650-1424 after noon on the day of the fish dinner for carryout orders.
For all other questions or to volunteer, contact Bob Pizur at (920) 285-0175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.