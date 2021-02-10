Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will host three car-side pickup/carryout baked fish dinners from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, March 5 and March 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd. in Fort Atkinson.

The menu includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw and mac-and-cheese.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10 years. Children 2 years and under eat free. Advance tickets also can be purchased at Ace Hardware and Krueger Jeweler. Call Jeff Boos at (920) 650-1424 after noon on the day of the fish dinner for carryout orders.

For all other questions or to volunteer, contact Bob Pizur at (920) 285-0175.

Load comments