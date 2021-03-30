KOSHKONONG — The Town of Koshkonong will appoint Bridget Woods as the new town clerk effective April 1.
Woods is a longtime resident of the town and has been a poll worker for several years.
She and her husband Jeff have two daughters and several relatives in the area. The family enjoys visiting and hosting haunt events and Woods has several hobbies including crafting, collecting and gardening. But family and close friends are most important to her.
Woods will begin her clerk career with an election and various town issues, and looks forward to being a part of the community for years to come.
