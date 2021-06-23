The Jefferson County Area Retired Educators’ Scholarship for $1000 was awarded to Lindsey Krause, a recent Jefferson High School graduate. Krause will be continuing her education this fall at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse to major in Elementary Education

with a minor in Special Education. She is the daughter of Nicole and Toby Krause, Helenville. The Jefferson County Retired Educators’ Scholarship is offered to a graduating senior of Jefferson County who is planning a teaching career.

Recommended for you

Load comments