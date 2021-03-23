The Jefferson Community Foundation recognizes Emilie Kutz as the 2020 recipient of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Second Chance Scholarship.
Following her dream, Kutz recently began the cosmetology program at Paul Mitchell The School Milwaukee.
The AAUW Second Chance Scholarship is open to women who are a graduate of Jefferson High School, have a current Jefferson mailing address, or are employed in Jefferson.
This scholarship is directed toward women attending vocational or technical school who have been out of the mainstream of education for more than one year, and have set realistic goals and are determined to achieve them. Consideration is given to those with a financial need or family circumstance requiring assistance.
The award amount is up to $2,000 which may be paid over two semesters. The next available round of applications is due April 1. Applications can be found on the Jefferson Community Foundation website at jeffersoncommunityfoundation.org.
