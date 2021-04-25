LAKE MILLS —The Lake Mills Moravian Church’s annual plant sale will be May 7 and 8, and May 21 and 22.
The public is invited to shop for baskets and individual flowers as well as vegetable plants. The plant sale will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Lake Mills Moravian Church is located at 301 College St. and the sale will be held in the upper parking lot.
