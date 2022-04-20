LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Moravian Church will hold its annual plant sale on two upcoming weekends: May 6 and 7, and again May 27 and 28.

The event, sponsored by the church's Stewardship/Outreach Committee, features both flowers and vegetables ready for transplanting to people's own gardens.

The plant sale will be held in the church's upper parking lot, located at 301 College St., Lake Mills. Hours of the sale are Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

