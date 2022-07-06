The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization hosted 19 golfers for their June 28 guest day.

Each guest received a “goodie bag” specially made for them. The day was beautiful for the 48 golfers who were divided into 12 teams for a “drop out” scramble event on the course’s 18 holes.

The winning team was Brenda Schneider, Pat Clifford, Lynette Clifford and Peggy Davis, scoring a 72. In second place was the team of Laura Kautzer, Pam Reich, Laurie Dresden, and Gail Holmberg with a 76. There was a tie for third place with the teams of Sue Adas, Denise Lind, Carol Schneider, and Luanne Fox and Sue O’Hara, Lynn Tews, Jane Spindler and Connie Bagsven, both teams scoring a 77.

Golfers were greeted at the 9-hole turn by a lemonade stand where they could pick up refreshments and roll a die for a prize. All guests were eligible for flag prizes on five different holes. Winners were Edith Lorenz, Brenda Schneider, Luanne Fax, Jill Radke and Diane Lunde.

After a buffet luncheon, cards and dominoes filled the afternoon. Bridge was run as a team event this week. The winning team was Carole Wollin and Darlene Meyer with Edith Lorenz and Kathy Tranchita in second place. Euchre winners included first Pat New; second Jinx Caucutt; third Carol Zimbric; and fourth Diane Wilkinson.

