The Lake Ripley Country Club women played euchre July 13 after a meal.

The winners were first place, Mel Harried; second place, Bernadine Christianson; third place, Cindy Hartman; fourth place tie with Hal Hart and Jackie Slinde.

There also was a tie for the most loan hand, Jackie Slinde and Carol Zimbric with four.

The next Wednesday Euchre Night will be Aug. 17 with social hour from 4:30 to 5:3o0 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. and cards starting at 6:30 p.m.

The LRCCWO is in tournament for the next three weeks.

