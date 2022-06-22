On June 14, the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization competed in the flag race. Golfers add their handicap to a par round of golf and go as far as they can using just those strokes. The 18-hole winner was Charlene Cederberg with Joyce Gehler behind her.

This year’s 9-hole winner was Gina Eggert.

The 18-hole play of the day was low net, low putts. In Flight 1, Cederberg took low net and low putts. Sue Repyak placed first In Flight 2 with Cindy Hartman taking low putts. Flight 3 had a tie for low net between Sharon Lund and Marlene Lee with low putts going to Sharon Lund. April Mickelson had a birdie on No. 12 and Sharon Lund had a sunken approach on No. 11.

Virginia Newcomb took first place low net in Flight 1 of the 9-hole golfers with a tie between Marti Tenzer and Sue O’Hara for low putts. Eggert took first place in Flight 2 low net with Jane Spindler in second place. Low putts first place was Eggert and second went to Sue Buell. Marge Stach dominated Flight 3 taking both low net and low putts. There were no birdies but three sunken approaches to report this week. All three were on No. 7 by Kristina Purdy, Eggert and Vicki O’Kane.

Ann Lucas took first place in bridge this week. Following her was Betty Litscher, second; Carole Wollin, third; and Jan Niebler, fourth.

Euchre finals include first, Bernadine Christianson, second, Jackie Slinde, third, Carol Zimbric, and fourth, Pat Gahan.

Load comments