LAKE MILLS – Lakeside Lutheran High School plans to open its doors to 152 freshmen on Wednesday.
Freshmen will begin the school year a day early to orient and learn schedules, meet teachers and peers, and explore co-curricular opportunities. Classes begin on campus for 511 students on Thursday, an increase of 12.8% in enrollment from the start of 2021-22.
An opening service and installation of new faculty will take place as part of the first day’s events on Aug. 18 at 8:15 a.m. in the east gymnasium. The Rev. Titus Buelow from St. Peter Lutheran Church, Helenville, will provide the devotion during this special chapel service, and the Rev. Timothy Redfield, St. Luke, Watertown, will lead the liturgy.
The theme for the school years is “Become,” a reminder of 2 Corinthians 5:21: “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” The two-year theme remains a focus in devotions and other events throughout the school year.
Six new full-time faculty members will also be installed and recognized in the opening service.
Dennis Leckwee, a 1993 alum, is joining the faculty to teach freshman religion classes. He will also coach football and golf. Tanya Tomfohrde will teach in the math department and assist with cross country. Katelyn Edwards will teach English and work with the yearbook and dance team. Steven Springborn is the new choral director for three choirs—a cappella, cantate, and freshman chorus—and will teach English composition. He will also direct the swing choir, visit congregations with a cappella on Sundays, and assist with theatre. Rebecca Johnson will support students in the extended learning center and teach a pre-algebra class. She will also assist with the Teens for Christ service group and with yearbook. The Rev. Dustin Yahnke will teach junior and senior religion courses, direct the Operation Go mission trip program, and assist with boys’ soccer.
Two other new faces have joined the faculty and staff. Mr. Jason Fry, a 2003 alum, will teach part-time in the religion and mathematics departments. Bruce Davis is the new development director.
Lakeside also has some familiar faces in new roles. The Rev. Don Schultz accepted the call to serve as interim principal, John Dorn is the new assistant principal, and Hannah Uher is the school counselor.
Lakeside Lutheran High School is a four-year high school located in Lake Mills, operated and supported by a federation of 32 congregations affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod and the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. For additional information, go to llhs.org or call 920-648-2321 and ask for Principal Don Schultz.
