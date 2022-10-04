Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills announced its October Junior Rotarians Trey Lauber and Claire Langille.
Trey Lauber is the son of Steve and Becca Lauber and he has one younger sister, Ella. His favorite things to do are sports, fish, hunt and play the guitar.
Lauber has been involved in many different extracurricular activities in every year that he has been at Lakeside. He has participated in football, baseball, and also basketball in which he was selected to the Capitol Conference all-conference team for his sophomore and junior years. Lauber is also a member of the National Honor Society, and is a speaker on the Forensics team.
For the past three summers he has helped with Warrior youth basketball camps while also volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale store and in his church’s youth group by doing community yard cleanups and other events.
After graduation, he plans to either attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee to major in marine biology or get his teaching degree from Martin Lutheran College in New Ulm, Minnesota. He is honored to be selected as one of the newest Lake Mills junior rotarians, and is excited to learn from others how he can better his community.
Claire Langille is also a junior rotarian student of the month.
Langille is the daughter of Kim and Jason Langille. She has a younger and older sibling. She enjoys reading, spending time with her friends and family, golfing, and snowboarding.
During her years at Lakeside, has been on the volleyball and golf teams. She was voted as one of the officers of Teens for Christ, a Christ-centered service organization, and Vice President of her class during her Junior and Senior year. She is also involved in a a-cappella choir, the school newspaper, swing Choir, and national honor society.
She volunteers at the Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, helping organize and switch over items between seasons. She helps coordinate an event called “New Friends,” where students and adults with special needs come to campus to hang out and develop friendships.
After graduating she plans to attend a four-year university in the field of medicine or nursing. She is grateful to have been chosen for Rotary and to get an opportunity to learn more about her community.
