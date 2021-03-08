Lydia Buxa, Oconomowoc, a senior at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, has been named a Finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Daughter of Greg and Linda Buxa, she is one of 15,000 students throughout the U.S. to have earned the title.
Based on her Finalist standing, Buxa has received a full scholarship to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., where she will pursue a degree in nursing.
"Despite the numerous academic challenges that all students face today, a core of motivated and gifted students has risen to meet the obstacles,” said Principal James Grasby. “Lydia Buxa is one of those extraordinary students who has consistently used her intellect and personality to its fullest God-given potential, both in and out of school. She is a true leader within our student body and in the community at large. Her finalist status is an indication of her potential and the gifts she possesses."
High school students enter the program by taking the PSAT, the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, during their junior year. Finalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, and are eligible to receive corporate and college-sponsored scholarships.
For more information about Lakeside Lutheran High School, contact Principal Grasby at (920) 648-2321 or visit llhs.org
