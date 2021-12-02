Jordan Lamb is announcing his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Fort Atkinson City Council.
Lamb is a second-generation business owner in Fort Atkinson, following in the footsteps of his dad. He is an active member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and a sponsor of the Fort Atkinson Booster Club.
Lamb has spent his entire life in Fort Atkinson, where he lives with his wife Crystal.
Lamb said he is running for a seat on city council to help bring a different perspective to the council. He would like to see changes made that directly benefit both local citizens and small businesses.
He has put down roots in the community to both grow his business and family, and would like to see the town make changes to promote these.
Lamb's biggest concern with the current council is the spending of funds and creation of the city budget.
"We can't continue to take out loans and raise taxes to make changes,” Lamb said in his statement of candidacy. “There is a need to shape the budget that allows the city to make purchases and changes by saving and properly allocating money."
Lamb formerly worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation, and knows the importance of proper planning and communication. He also gained skills in working with local and state governments.
"It is essential to look at the payoff and long-term effects in how money is spent,” Lamb stated. “It is crucial that if the city is taking out loans, that the benefits outweigh the costs."
He said he is excited to run again, and is determined to serve as a voice for many people.
