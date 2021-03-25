WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works will collect leaf and yard waste the weeks of April 5-9 and April 12-16.
Dates might be subject to change in the event the area experiences accumulating snow during this time.
Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass clippings, and yard and garden debris. Yard waste must be bagged in 30-gallon or smaller biodegradable, clear or transparent bags only. Yard waste will not be collected if not property bagged or placed in non-transparent or black bags.
The city offers Bio-Bags in the fall only at the Finance Department.
Residents should place their bagged yard waste on the curb no earlier than Saturday, April 3, (for collection beginning on April 5) and April 10, (for collection beginning on April 12).
All bags must be brought to the curb for final collection on April 16 by 6 a.m. After that date, bags will not be collected by city staff.
Residents also may use the compost site to dispose of leaf and yard waste. The compost site will on open for the season on Saturdays, starting April 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays beginning April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Residents requesting brush collection should call (262) 473-0560 to make an appointment for pickup on Tuesdays.
Notice: City Ordinance Chapter 12.08 – Street Obstructions, Section: 12.08.010 – Residents are prohibited from depositing any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.