WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters of the Whitewater Area reminds voters to get ready to vote in the April 6 Spring Election.
On the ballot this election in Whitewater and surrounding communities in Walworth and Jefferson counties are candidates running for common council, school board, village and town boards, clerks and treasurers, and municipal judge as well as a state race for Superintendent of Public Instruction. The League encourages voters to start their candidate research before they cast their ballot, so they are informed voters whether they vote by absentee ballot or on Election Day.
Walworth and Jefferson County voters can access nonpartisan candidate information for many local races by using the League’s voter guide on VOTE411.org. Enter your street address, ask to view your ballot and then link to read candidates’ responses to the League’s questionnaires. Candidate responses to a selection of local races will be posted on VOTE411.org on March 15.
In addition to the voter guide on VOTE411.org, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has created a fact sheet for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction with information on the role and responsibilities of this elected office and why it matters in the lives of everyday Wisconsinites. This fact sheet is available on LWVWI’s website at https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/state-superintendent-public-instruction.
The League is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit lwvwhitewater.org and like the group on Facebook.
