WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites the public to attend a virtual presentation, “Drawing Power: The Consequences of Gerrymandering on Representation in the 2020s,” on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. with Dr. Eric Loepp, associate professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Dr. Loepp is a specialist in American political behavior, the newly-appointed director of the UWW Learn Center, and a longtime friend of the League. He will share with attendees his insights on the history of gerrymandering, the issues confronting us now, and what lies in store for us as political boundaries are redrawn for the first time in a decade.
This event will be virtual. To attend live, join the webinar by using the URL: https://bit.ly/3FAJ5NB. Passcode: 055146. Or, join by telephone: Dial (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 892 3274 3970, Passcode: 055146.
This event also will be recorded and afterward made available to the public.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area and like the group on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.