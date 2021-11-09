WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites the public to attend a virtual presentation, “Practical Climate Change Solutions for a Better Future,” on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. with Dr. John Frye, associate professor of Geography, Geology and Environmental Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Using a simulation model, Dr. Frye will illustrate how creating changes to our current policies can profoundly shape our world. The goal of this presentation will be to slow the warming of the planet to below 2°C by the end of the century.
Discussion will include how these proposed changes might be achieved on both the global and local scales.
To attend live, join the webinar by using the URL: https://bit.ly/lwv-ww_climate. Or, join by telephone: Dial (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 851 9285 5916, Passcode: 447960.
The event also will be livestreamed on the LWV-WW Facebook page (facebook.com/lwvwhitewater.org), as well as recorded and made available to the public afterward.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area and like the group on Facebook.
