PALMYRA — The Thomas-Holcomb Post 304 of the American Legion, at 115 North 3rd St., across from the U.S. Postal Service office, in Palmyra, is having its monthly breakfast on Feb. 28.

The breakfast, served from 7 a.m. to noon, will include pancakes, sausage, eggs and toast. Children age 6 and under eat free. Coffee, tea and milk are included plus one glass of juice. There are seconds on everything except juice.

Persons with any questions can call (262) 495-2638 or (262) 949-3150.

