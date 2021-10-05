JOHNSON CREEK — A free public forum in Johnson Creek will address the topic of legislative redistricting.
The event will feature Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and a member of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.
The nonpartisan educational event, titled “Beyond Gerrymandering: The Road to Success,” will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union St., Johnson Creek.
The event is being co-sponsored by the Friends of the Johnson Creek Library, the Jefferson Fair Maps Coalition and the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonprofit watchdog organization that tracks money in politics, and the Fair Maps Coalition, a nonpartisan citizen organization, have endorsed legislation in favor of independent redistricting in Wisconsin.
In the local area, Jefferson County passed a non-binding referendum in November 2020 calling for nonpartisan redistricting.
The speaker, Matt Rothschild, serves as the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, where he has worked since 2015.
Before coming to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, he worked at The Progressive magazine for 32 years, most of that time as editor and publisher.
This fall, the University of Wisconsin Press is publishing Rothschild’s new book, “12 Ways to Save Democracy in Wisconsin.”
The Friends of JCPL, an independent nonprofit organization, aims to increase community support for the programs and services of the Johnson Creek Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.