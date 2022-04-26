Participants in this year’s Lemonade Day, a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, have just completed all of their workshops, with the final lesson focused on marketing and branding their lemonade stands.
The marketing workshops were conducted by Marissa Weidenfeller, School District of Fort Atkinson director of communications; and Deilee Calvert, Calee Street Marketing owner.
Students learned about logos, slogans, brand colors and themes. To date, participants also have learned how to make lemonade, build a stand and get financing for their businesses.
In addition to the Presenting Sponsor Fort Community Credit Union, and Main Squeeze sponsors Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group and Professional Collectors Corp, several local businesses also are Safe Stand Sponsors and will be supporting young entrepreneurs on Lemonade Day, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stands will be set up in front of the following locations: Five Star Antiques & Vintage, Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Scottie’s Eat-Mor, TPF Outdoors, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department (sponsored by Rock River Dental), Remedy Intelligent Staffing (sponsored by The Fort Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club), Big Bluestem Market Collective, PremierBank, Nasco and Good2Go.
Two stands will be located residentially at 348 S. Main Street (sponsored by Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin), and 621 Lexington Blvd.
Lemonade Day is held in partnership with the Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE), which offers quality after-school programming and summer programs that inspire local youth to be contributing, productive and responsible community members.
The community is encouraged to shop the stands between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Residents can check the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce website for a map of lemonade stands, and questions can be directed to the chamber, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (920) 563-3210.
