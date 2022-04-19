Participants in this year’s Lemonade Day, a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, got to try their hand at developing their own lemonade stand, using real hardware from Builders First Source.
This free, fun, experiential workshop is the third workshop in a series of four that a young entrepreneur can register for in training to open their own lemonade stand on May 7.
Builders First Source General Manager Ryan Huber presented different options for stand designs along with associated costs and materials. Lemonade stands can be as simple as a card table, or built with pallets, wooden crates or plywood. Balloons, paint and a tablecloth can be added to make the stand more appealing.
Students learned the importance of safety if working with power tools.
Each participating child in Lemonade Day receives a free backpack and entrepreneur workbook with valuable business lessons.
The next Lemonade Day workshop is Marketing Day on April 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. held at Purdy and Barrie Elementary Schools. These workshops will instruct young entrepreneurs to pick a theme and learn how to attract customers to their lemonade stands.
Lemonade Day is made possible in Fort Atkinson by Presenting Sponsor Fort Community Credit Union, Main Squeeze sponsors Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group, and Professional Collectors Corporation, as well as several area businesses offering their locations as Safe Stand Sponsors.
The program is in partnership with the Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE), though any elementary-aged child is welcome to participate.
Residents can check the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce website for a map of lemonade stands, beginning the week of May 1, and questions can be directed to the Chamber Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at (920) 563-3210.
