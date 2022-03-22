Participants in this year’s Lemonade Day, a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, got to try their hand at developing their own lemonade recipes, using real restaurant hardware at Jones Market. ABOVE: Pictured here are Mariah Hadler, Audrey Wendt, Jenna Broege, Hadley Norris, Emersyn Norris, Colton Bree, Mirabella Allard and Greta Dunham.
This free, fun, experiential workshop is one of three that young entrepreneurs can register for in training to open their own lemonade stands.
Jones Market Sales and Marketing Manager Mariah Hadler and Sales and Marketing Specialist Jenna Broege taught students and their mentors how to create different lemonade recipes using the Jones Market lemon squeezer.
Students also learned how to make a simple syrup, and incorporate fresh fruit and coloring into their recipes.
Lessons in the Lemonade Day curriculum help students understand how to configure the cost per cup, based on their choice of ingredients and supplies, versus the price per cup, and what consumers might be willing to pay. Each participating child receives a free Lemonade Day backpack and entrepreneur workbook with valuable business lessons.
The next Lemonade Day workshop is Bank Day on April 2. Four financial institutions will take appointments from students between 9 and 11 a.m. Young entrepreneurs can apply for a $50 loan to start their lemonade stand business. The loan, plus interest, must be paid back by June 5 in order to qualify for the ultimate award of Entrepreneur of the Year.
Once a youth pays back their investor(s), they keep all the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some of their profit. Participating in Bank Day are Fort Community Credit Union, Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group, and Professional Collectors Corporation. Students are encouraged to schedule a time on another day if April 2 is not convenient.
Lemonade Day is made possible in Fort Atkinson by Presenting Sponsor Fort Community Credit Union, Main Squeeze sponsors Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group, and Professional Collectors Corporation, as well as several area businesses offering their locations as Safe Stand Sponsors.
The program is in partnership with the Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE), though any elementary aged child is welcome to participate. Students and sponsors still can register at https://my.lemonadeday.org/register.
Questions can be directed to the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at (920) 563-3210.
