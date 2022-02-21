The City of Fort Atkinson once again will be painted in yellow with lemonade stands on May 7 for Lemonade Day.
Originally debuting in 2019, this is the second year that the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Fort Community Credit Union and BASE (Badgerland After-school Enrichment Program) to bring this free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches children how to start, own and operate their very own business — a lemonade stand.
Students throughout the community are welcome to participate. Each child that registers receives a free backpack with an Entrepreneur Workbook that teaches them the valuable lessons of Lemonade Day — including how to set a goal, make a plan, work the plan and achieve their dreams. Once a youth pays back their investor(s), they keep all of the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit.
Anyone and everyone can be involved in Lemonade Day. Young entrepreneurs with lemonade stands need mentors, investors, business partners, great locations and customers. Sponsors and volunteers also are needed to make Lemonade Day a success.
Registration now is open, with backpack pickup scheduled for the week of March 14. Students, volunteers and sponsors can register at www.lemonadeday/fortatkinson.org.
Registration forms also are available at the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, BASE sites and at area financial institutions: FCCU, Johnson Bank and Badger Bank.
