LettsewK9 was established in 2019. The name stands for “Law Enforcement Training Teams of Southeast Wisconsin.’’
LettsewK9 sponsors K9 Units in Lake Mills, Ripon, Watertown, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. There currently are eight local K9s including the new addition of K9 Butch, who will be joining the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after completing his training in April.
K9 units always have been “for the community, by the community” which means that the unit is not taxpayer-funded. Getting a K9 unit established costs between $12,000 and $16,000. Medical support can be expensive, particularly if emergency surgery is needed from injuries sustained in the line of duty.
The LettsewK9 Foundation is prepared to help with these costly veterinary needs. LettsewK9 also raises funds to purchase, maintain and train K9 units.
The organization recently approved funding for a specialized training course for K9 handlers and local emergency medical technicians (EMTs). They will learn life-saving procedures for dogs who are injured while on duty.
This training ensures that first aid kits have canine-friendly supplies and that officers are confident in treating dogs on the scene prior to transporting them to the hospital.
LettsewK9 Foundation was created by people with a passion for supporting law enforcement K9 units. This organization has grown over the past two years with a mission to “support the paws that enforce the laws.”
