ABOVE: Fort Atkinson Lions Club members dressed in blue are shown, from left to right — Jim Glynn, Tom Emrick, Jan Brockmann, Pete Newell, Matt Dunlop, John Anderson, Kevin Becker, Dave Ring, Tom Gebhart, Gale Puerner, E.G. Becker, Mason Becker, Trish Jonas, Rob Stine, Nancy Onufer, Carl Baio, Lee Jahnke, Lisa Hood, Don Gross, Donna Peterson, Chuck Jacobson, Betty Strese, Roger Drager, Bob Buell, Bob Ehrke and Rick James.
Diabetes is a disease that affects 463 million people worldwide. It can lead to serious health issues affecting the heart and blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, nerves and teeth.
In most high-income countries, diabetes is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation. It is expected to affect 629 million adults by the year 2045.
Wisconsin Lions Foundation and their partners have created a comprehensive diabetes education program for Lions to use in building awareness and educating the public, patients with diabetes, families of those with diabetes, and health professionals — to encourage early detection, improve control of diabetes and reduce the potential complications for those with diabetes.
To bring awareness to National Diabetes Month, Lions Club members wore blue at their Nov. 8 meeting. The reason diabetes is of interest to Lions is because of its close association with blindness, a global cause for Lions around the world.
Dr. Barry Cash, a family doctor in Fort Atkinson and a Lions Club member, has volunteered with diabetic youth at the Lions Camp in Rosholt, Wis., and spearheaded the sea of blue shirts campaign being used in Fort Atkinson to promote diabetes awareness throughout November.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives, and strengthened communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. The organization’s motto is “We Serve.”
