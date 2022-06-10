Lions Club International focuses on global causes including diabetes, vision, hunger, environment and childhood cancer. Each local club is challenged to address these causes in their local communities.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club recently worked on its environmental projects, which included roadside trash pickup and local park beautification.
In April, club members walked the roadside along U.S. Highway 12 and the on- and off-ramps at State Highway 26. It is a ritual the club performs three times each year. Last month more than 23 large bags of trash were collected in just two hours.
Additionally, there are five locations where the Lions annually do spring cleanup by pulling weeds, trimming shrubs and applying fresh mulch. These include areas in Lions Park, Klement Park and McCoy Park, and the areas by the welcome sign near the Armory, and the Glacier River Trail near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.
More than 30 Fort Atkinson Lions Club members participated in the park cleanup May 23. Following the park work, the members gathered at the Rotary Pavilion in Rock River Park for their final meeting of the Lion year. All enjoyed a steak dinner cooked by fellow Lions.
Regular meetings will resume in September. If interested in learning more about the world’s largest service organization, contact Kevin Becker, Fort Atkinson Lions Club membership chair, at (920) 723-4924. Join 1.4 million Lions whose motto is “We Serve.”
A focus on vision
An additional focus area is on vision. You might have seen the used eyeglasses recycling boxes at local stores, but that only is a portion of what the club does for vision awareness.
The club will host its second annual Golf Outing on Thursday, July 21, at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. The event is open to the public.
Teams of four will compete, but individuals can register and be placed on a foursome. If interested, contact Lion Trish Jonas at (920) 728-0928.
Each year the Fort Atkinson Lions Club donates some of the proceeds from its annual fundraisers, including the Golf Outing, to the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt. The camp serves youth and adults with physical, medical or emotional challenges.
The week-long camp allows them to socialize with others in a camping experience, surrounded by other campers with similar conditions who understand and accept their limitations.
To learn more about the camp, visit https://www.wisconsinlionscamp.com. Spots still are open for adults who are deaf or hard of hearing. Because of the support of the camp by Lions Clubs, there is no cost for campers to attend. Applications for these open positions are available on the website. — Contributed
