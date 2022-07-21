Festival Food annually collects about 20% of all eyeglasses recycled by Lions Club in Fort Atkinson. From left store director Luc Shoemaker and Tom Hayd pose with Fort Atkinson Lions Club President Mason Becker.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club has recognizable eyeglasses boxes that remind people to bring their used eyewear and hearing aids when shopping.
WHITEWATER — Goodwill and Festival Foods in Fort Atkinson have been a valuable partner this past year with the Fort Atkinson Lions Club in their mission to address vision issues around the world and within Wisconsin. The easily recognized used eyeglasses boxes are attractive reminders to customers to bring their used eyewear and hearing aids when shopping.
The Fort Atkinson area donated 3,383 pair of used eyeglasses from July 2021 through June 2022. Goodwill collected 807 pair and Festival Foods 684 pair.
The donation box at Goodwill is within the donation drop-off area of the building. Goodwill staff has been very helpful in separating used eyeglasses from other things being donated to Goodwill and placing the eyeglasses in the donation box.
The donation box at Festival Foods is located on the left side of the store’s exit, convenient to drop off the eyeglasses after making their purchases.
The donation boxes are for regular prescription eyeglasses, both prescription and nonprescription dark glasses, user purchased reading eyeglasses, and eyeglasses cases. The boxes are also for used hearing aids and hearing aid batteries.
Collected used eyeglasses are sorted, cleaned, and evaluated for prescription strength through a Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center. They then travel with eye doctors on mission trips where youth and adults in foreign countries (and just recently within Wisconsin) receive an eye exam and a recycled pair of eyeglasses that match their prescription needs. Eyeglasses are immediately fitted to them, and at no charge. Needy individuals in 49 countries have been aided through this Lions program.
The used eyeglasses help students read better and adults perform their job duties more effectively. There are numerous stories of how donated eyeglasses have changed the lives of those receiving used eyeglasses. Education and employment are key components to combat poverty. With these re-used eyeglasses, the recipients can again see well enough to return to work or become more engaged in school studies.
The 16 donation boxes used in Fort Atkinson were first built in 2009. Lions Club members designed and constructed the donation boxes, each with its own personality. The box maintenance and used eyeglasses collection responsibilities are handled by Fort Atkinson Lions Club members who collect the donated used eyeglasses from the boxes monthly.
The Fort Atkinson locations where used eyeglasses can be donated are at Goodwill, Festival Foods, Pick ‘n Save, Shopko Optical, SSM Dean Clinic, Hometown Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, St. Vincent DePaul, Municipal Building, Dwight Foster Library, American Legion Dugout, Fort Senior Center, Badger Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, Dunlop Memorial Home, and Nitardy Funeral Home.
The club hopes that community members reflect on helping others and bring their outdated prescription eyeglasses to recycling boxes where they can benefit others.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives, and strengthened communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. The organization’s motto is “We Serve.”
