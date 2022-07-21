WHITEWATER — Goodwill and Festival Foods in Fort Atkinson have been a valuable partner this past year with the Fort Atkinson Lions Club in their mission to address vision issues around the world and within Wisconsin. The easily recognized used eyeglasses boxes are attractive reminders to customers to bring their used eyewear and hearing aids when shopping.

The Fort Atkinson area donated 3,383 pair of used eyeglasses from July 2021 through June 2022. Goodwill collected 807 pair and Festival Foods 684 pair.

