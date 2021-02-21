Lisa Wartgow has been promoted to senior branch office administrator at the Fort Atkinson, Nevermann branch office of financial services firm Edward Jones.
Wartgow has been with Edward Jones the past four years.
Chris Nevermann, the local Edward Jones financial advisor, said Wartgow is very deserving of the promotion.
"Lisa has demonstrated an outstanding ability to juggle the many complex tasks and responsibilities associated with helping run this office,” Nevermann said. “I'm very pleased that her exceptional ability and dedication to the firm have been recognized and rewarded."
"I am so pleased to receive this promotion," Wartgow said. "It's terrific to be rewarded for a job well done. Of course, it can be challenging at times, but it's always educational and I really enjoy my work."
Nevermann's office is located at 1606 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Nevermann and Branch Office Administrator Lisa Wartgow can be reached at (920) 568-1169. Persons also may visit Nevermann's website at www.edwardjones.com/chris-nevermann.
