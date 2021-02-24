We all have been tangled in technology at home for the past 12 months, thanks to the COVID pandemic and a bitter-cold winter. It’s time for a stretch and a break!
Stewards of Little Free Libraries in the City of Fort Atkinson are joining with the Little Free Library organization to partner with the National Day of Unplugging in celebrating the 12th year of helping people take a break from their devices.
On Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., neighborhood no-contact scavenger hunts kick off around the world, including in Fort Atkinson. Sign up for the free event to get your first clue and enter for a chance to win a prize at www.nationaldayofunplugging.com.
“Our Little Free Libraries don’t just belong to us — they belong to the whole city,” said Kaitlin Myren-Celkis, steward of Little Free Library No. 114040 in Fort Atkinson. “It’s my hope that this Little Free Library scavenger hunt will bring a little more joy and a little more connection to our community.”
For participants, clues and riddles will be taped to participating Little Free Libraries. Solve the clues and walk, run, bike or drive to explore the city looking for the next clue. Persons might find other surprises along the way and books, of course.
With schools and indoor businesses closed in many parts of the world, Little Free Libraries offer a way to keep the love of reading alive and get out of the house in a safe, socially distant way.
So, get outside, unplug and have some fun.
For more information, contact Kaitlin Myren-Celkis at kmyren89@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.