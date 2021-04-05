WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites the public to attend a virtual presentation, “Housing Insecurity,” on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m.
Join this discussion to learn about the nature and degree of homelessness in the Whitewater and Fort Atkinson area, available resources, and ways in which you can assist in possible solutions for this caring community.
This topic is of utmost importance since the eviction moratorium has ended. Panel members will include Kristy Weinberg, director of Bethel House; Lanora Heim, director of Pupil Services for the Whitewater Unified School District; Cathy Anderson, Whitewater Economic Development director; and Sheri Bronstad, of the Fort Atkinson Homeless Coalition.
This event will be virtual. To attend live, join the webinar by using the URL: bit.ly/LWVHousingInsecurity, Passcode: 570079. Or, join us by telephone: Dial (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 916 6306 2562, Passcode: 570079. This event also will be livestreamed on the League’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lwvwhitewater.org and be made available to the public afterward.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.