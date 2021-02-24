JEFFERSON — Made in my Hometown Maker’s Market (formerly Made in Jefferson County Maker’s Market), returns to downtown Jefferson Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Downtown Jefferson building owner Theresa Miller received such positive feedback from both shoppers and makers at the “Made in Jefferson County Makers’ Market” weekend events leading up to Christmas that she made the decision to continue the event in 2021. This time, she has partnered with two other building owners to expand the event to include two additional locations to accommodate approximately 16 makers.
Miller also decided to change the name to “Made in my Hometown Makers’ Market” to be more inclusive of makers throughout Wisconsin. This is reflective of her continued desire to help other entrepreneurs while bringing people downtown to support other local Jefferson businesses.
Made in my Hometown is a unique shopping opportunity — everything is homemade, handcrafted or refurbished. Persons can find gorgeous, refurbished furniture, homemade wreaths, home goods, woodworking, homemade soaps, artwork and more.
Stop in to shop during in-person hours, or to avoid waiting, shop online with each seller at: wp.me/P5ogDW-22x.
Makers for the upcoming event include Operation Wood, Janet Nelson Art, Oaks + Cotton, Little Mrs. Crafty Pants, Cheryl’s Heartfelt Expressions, Craft.Ash.Trophy Creates, BlessedDIY, Lettered by KLA, Mulberry Farm Candle Co., Silver Wear by Darlene, Wren Song Creations, Whispering Willow Creations, Kay’s Creations, The Girls General Store, Gypsy Studio Designs, and Andy Bare who makes custom chairs/furniture.
The “Made in my Hometown Makers’ Market” will be open on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, at 115 S. Main St.; 127 S. Main St.; and 116 E. Milwaukee St. in downtown Jefferson, all within walking distance of each other.
Or shop online anytime at wp.me/P5ogDW-22x. For more information about this event, contact Theresa Miller at (414) 940-3136.
Follow the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and Instragram to get the latest updates and details about this event and possible future ones. The event is sponsored, in part, by 24x7 IT Connection and Brickhaus Cafe.
