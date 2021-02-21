WATERTOWN — Madison College-Watertown will offer two sections of Basic Life Support Provider CPR this spring: Course No. 63449: Tuesday and Thursday, March 9 and 11, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; and Course No. 63450: Saturday, April 24, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Basic Life Support Provider CPR is designed to provide healthcare professionals the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation, use an automatic external defibrillator, and relieve choking in a safe, timely and effective manner. The course fee is $30 plus a textbook (approximately $20).
To register, call Madison College-Watertown at (920) 206-8000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, or visit madisoncollege.edu/continuing-education.
