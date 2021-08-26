To maintain the fun atmosphere of its Making Fort Special reception and, more importantly, for the safety of all involved, the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has postponed its 2021 Making Fort Special Awards reception, scheduled for Sept. 9, to a later date.
Organizers hope that in a few months’ time, the number of coronavirus cases in Jefferson County will have trended in the right direction and the visitor restrictions in place at the Hoard Historical Museum, the host facility, no longer will be necessary.
The 2021 honorees are Rudy Bushcott, Michael Clish and Chris Spangler. The caterer, Carla’s Catering, will adjust her schedule.
The foundation looks forward to hosting a festive gathering to celebrate all that Bushcott, Clish and Spangler have done for the community.
Organizers will announce a new date for the event as soon as that has been determined.
