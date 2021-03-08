WATERTOWN — Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown invites the public to an evening of classical music performed by the 414 String Quartet on April 5.
The Milwaukee-based quartet strives to raise awareness of classical music through performance, education and community outreach. Formed in 2017, the quartet comprises of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra violinists Alex Ayers and Paul Hauer, violist Alejandro Duque and cellist Peter Thomas.
The 414 Quartet has worked with students at public and private schools across the Midwest by giving master classes, conducting school orchestras and coaching student ensembles.
The 414 Quartet will present Hugo Wolf’s “Italian Serenade” and Beethoven’s “String Quartet, Op. 18, No. 1” in addition to other chamber works at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Maranatha’s Burckart Hall. There is no cost to attend.
To reserve seats at one of the two performances, email recitals@mbu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.