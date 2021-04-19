WATERTOWN — Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown will be hosting a Music Day Camp, June 14-18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Aspiring musicians from 4 years old to high school can choose from several levels in the following three tracks: band, piano and strings. The instructional rehearsals and elective time will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 14, to Thursday, June 17.

Concerts will be for the different tracks in the morning on June 18.

For $160, one’s child can participate in this instruction. For an additional $50, they can have two private afternoon music lessons. Registration closes May 15. Visit mbu.edu/camps to register.

Tags

Load comments