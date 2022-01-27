Marcy and the Highlights will be performing at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Valentine’s Day at 12:30 p.m.
Attendees should wear their red and pink attire, come and feel the energy that will be created, join in on the 50/50 raffle and stay for cake after the show.
Game winnersEuchre: Scores from Jan. 25 — First place, Betty Gilbertson, 60; second, (three-way tie) Dick Snodie 56, Bill Schopen 56, and T-Bone Taylor 56; third, (two-way tie) Harold Riggs 55 and Vi Behm 55. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Jan. 20 scores — First, Roger Gross; second, Keith Marsden, 2,640; third, Joanne Gross, 2,420. The door prize went to Harold Riggs. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Jan. 21 — First, Dave Brown, 61; second, Rick Dearborn, 52; third, Jeff Boos, 50; fourth, Joanne Gross, 49; fifth, Jerry Schuld, 48; and sixth Chuck Frandson, 47. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii BowlingWii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and at 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores are listed over 550. Scores from Jan. 24 — Lori Gaber 711 (221,266, 224) Dale Zilisch 690 (287,190,213) Glorine Christensen 667 (234,258, 175), Sandy Basich 619, Bev Aulik 617 and Mary Zilisch 573.
Texas Hold ‘EmTexas Hold “Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Anyone is welcome to play. Cost is $3 buy-in and a quarter to the house.
Scores for Jan. 27 are as follows: First place, Chuck Schloesser; second place, Terry Bowes; and third place, Bill Bowes.
DartballDartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough players, the group goes to lunch using the $1 per-person fee to play each week. Check out the new dartball boards now mounted on the wall in the game room at the senior center.
Gayle Puerner led the Walruses to a series win with his seven hits on the day, along with teammate Jim Nye, who chipped in six hits along the way as they won 1-0 and 5-4 in the last two games. The Buffalos won the first game 4-0. Rollie Carothers led the Buffalos with seven hits.
Boost your brainA unique program to boost the brain will be held at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center starting Thursday, March 3, for six weeks.
This program is provided by Fort HealthCare through an awarded grant and reservations now are being taken. Participants will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance.
There is no cost to attend the classes because of the awarded grant. Sign up now while space is still available
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
