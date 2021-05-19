WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Common Council has approved repealing the mask ordinance that was in place through June 30, 2021.
Masks no longer are mandated to be worn within the city as of now (May 19).
Based on safety guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks no longer will be required. Residents are encouraged to follow these safety guidelines and the direction of local health officials to maintain a safe environment.
It also is encouraged to respect those who choose to continue to wear a mask.
As of June 1, the City of Whitewater will begin conducting common council meetings in person, along with a virtual option.
