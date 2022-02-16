Madison College-Fort Atkinson is celebrating completion of the metal fabrication addition with a short presentation, open house and tours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

The Fort Atkinson campus is located at 827 Banker Road.

A hidden gem is how co-program director Jimmy DeGidio describes the 4,700-square-foot metal fabrication addition at Madison College's Fort Atkinson campus.

DeGidio said the demand is high for fabrication and welding workers, and the $1 million expansion allows the college to offer both programs at the same time.

