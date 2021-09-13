Hallo, Freund!

I have always felt such a strong connection to this great city.

I can never complain, everywhere I go is, oh so pretty.

I have also learned so much over all these years.

With so many people and places to give out a big cheer!

I will be waiting and relaxing as you read the next few clues.

Put them all together so I do not get the blues.

Viel Gluck!

