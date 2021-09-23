JEFFERSON — Are you confused at all of the information out there about Medicare?
Alyssa, Jefferson County benefit specialist, will be at the Jefferson Area Senior Center this Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. to talk about the basics of Medicare and how it relates to the open enrollment period coming Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. She will talk about the prescription coverage aspect and how open enrollment is good for that.
She also will talk about Senior Care, which is another prescription drug option for Wisconsin. Sign up today.
Bunco
Bunco will be played this Monday at 1 p.m. Cost is $1. The person with the most Buncos wins $10. The prize money will be split if there is a tie.
Book discussion group
The book discussion group will meet Monday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. They will be discussing the book “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn.
Enjoy socialization, a cup of coffee or juice, and a sweet treat. The book is available at the public library.
Write Your Own Story
The Write Your Own Story group will meet Thursday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. The topic this month is: Halloween.
How did you celebrate Halloween as a child? Come that day and share your story or come just to listen to others. We will serve a Bon Ton Bakery treat along with coffee, hot chocolate or juice.
Picnic lunch bunch
Our final picnic lunch bunch will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Tensfeldt Park pavilion. However, we will continue with the “Sandwich Group” meeting on Wednesdays at noon in the senior center great room beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Ukulele group
Dust off that ukulele in your closet and come to the senior center on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. for a one-hour learn to play session. We tried this just before the pandemic began and then had to stop. Kellen Roggenbuck once again will be the leader/teacher.
Tuesday toning
Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movements with Norm Matzinger. There is no fee and seniors of all fitness levels are welcome.
Bingo
Tuesday bingo is played at the senior center at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Bingo caller
Anyone interested in calling bingo on the fourth Tuesday of the month? Contact the senior center. We appreciate our volunteers who have come forward to help the rest of the month.
