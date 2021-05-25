JOHNSON CREEK — A Memorial Day ceremony will take place on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. in Veterans Park in Johnson Creek.

Guest speaker is Charlie Young, Vietnam veteran and former Dodge County and Mayville American Legion Post Commander.

After the ceremony, the American Legion Post will be open for food and drinks. At 1 p.m. there will be a Memorial Day raffle followed by live music.

The Memorial Day ceremony and festivities are hosted by the Johnson Creek American Legion Post 305. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the old high school gymnasium.

Recommended for you

Load comments