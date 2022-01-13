1 Year Ago, 2021As part of the annual Holiday Open House and Mini Market on Dec. 5, purchases made at participating retailers supported this year’s Merchants Making a Difference designee, The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. Local residents and visitors shopped Fort Atkinson merchants during this event and, in return, the merchants gave back a portion of their sales. The Fort Atkinson Rotary Club also donated $1,100 in chamber gift certificates to be distributed to food pantry clients on an as-needed basis. A total of $1,605 was donated to assist with the mission of the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
20 Years Ago, 2002The Council for the Performing Arts in Jefferson is planning its annual theater trip to New York. This four-day and three-night trip will depart on Friday, Aug. 9, and return on Monday, Aug. 12. Travelers will fly out of Milwaukee on Midwest Express Airlines. While in New York, they will enjoy orchestra seats for three fabulous shows: “Oklahoma!,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “42nd Street.”
40 Years Ago, 1982Coach Larry Pennewell’s Jefferson High School boys’ swimming team earned five first places but dropped a 104-68 decision to Milton in a Southern Swim Conference dual meet Tuesday. Senior Craig Rank of Jefferson, who set a school record in the 200 freestyle last week, won the event against Milton with a 2:01.4 He also won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:12.18. Milton won both relay events, as well as four individual events.
70 Years Ago, 1952When the employees of the Healthway dairy held their annual stockholders meeting and dinner in the basement of the Episcopal church Wednesday evening, the 21 guests enjoyed a merry get-together, combined with the business. Following the dinner, served by the St. Peter’s Guild, the group spent the evening playing games and visiting.
100 Years Ago, 1922By turning on the lights at dusk and extinguishing them at 7:30, and turning them on again at 6 in the morning, the egg producers are given a longer day with more time to eat, drink and scratch.
150 Years Ago, 1872The large audience at the M. E. Church last Sabbath evening were completely taken captive by the magnificent burst of oratory from a young man who was a stranger at least to us. It is seldom one can hear such fervid and glorious eloquence. We doubt if Whitfield ever held an audience spell-bound as did this young man.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.