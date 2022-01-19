1 Year Ago, 2021Families in need of convenient meal planning now have an affordable resource at Carla’s Deli and Sweet Shoppe, located in her new retail establishment at 1525 Janesville Ave., in Fort Atkinson. Known for elegant catering at wedding venues and corporate events, the shop is an extension of Carla’s Catering, which has provided visually appealing meals for family reunions, graduation parties and baby and bridal showers since 2004. Now booking for 2021, Carla’s Catering can be reached at the Janesville Avenue location or through their website at carlascatering.com.
20 Years Ago, 2002“Thursday Evenings at the Gardens” is being offered at Rotary Gardens in Janesville. The winter lecture series will be offered on the third Thursday of each month from January through May. This year’s programs will focus on home landscaping. The opening two lectures will be presented by Rotary Gardens horticulturist and landscape manager Mark Dwyer. “Landscaping for Dummies Part I: Starting from Scratch” is the topic on Jan. 17. On Feb. 21, the topic will be “Landscaping for Dummies Part II: Renovating What You Already Have.”
40 Years Ago, 1982Unusual views of the culture of Appalachia, life as seen and photographed by Kentucky grade school children, are on display in Crossman Gallery of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Center of The Arts now through Friday, Feb. 5. The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service show of 80 photographs and selected writings by Letcher County first through eighth graders is entitled “Portraits and Dreams.”
70 Years Ago, 1952School students in Watertown can continue to wear what they want to, providing they exercise “good taste” an follow the rule of “decency.” The Watertown board of education, at a meeting this week, refused to take a stand dictating what girls and boys are to wear when attending school. A majority of the board members agreed that they would frown on slacks or blue jeans in classes. The question of sweaters also was brought up in connection with school girls’ apparel but that question was not discussed at length.
100 Years Ago, 1922Lake Mills high school has a speedy, clever basketball quint, one that school should back to the limit. Playing on the local high school court Tuesday night, the Lake tossers completely outclassed Coach Beach’s cagers, who went down to defeat 19 to 12.
150 Years Ago, 1872We have been earnestly solicited by the Secretary of the Sate Agricultural Society to give the statistics of dairy manufacture in Jefferson County during the past season. This we would gladly do, and trust the owners of Cheese factories will promptly fill out the blanks we shall send them, in order that a true report be made.
