Starting Feb. 1, UW-Whitewater again will offer free COVID-19 testing to the public, but this time it will be in the university’s Community Engagement Center instead of the Williams Center. The round of testing that starts next week will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., on the city’s west side.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Two area teachers were among 12 honored Jan. 14 by Madison’s WISC-TV at an awards dinner at the Madison Club in the capitol city. Craig Engstrom, choir director and vocal music teacher at Fort Atkinson High School, and Deanna Earleywine, a fifth-grade teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, each were designated as a “Top-Notch Teacher” and presented a plaque by News 3 “This Morning” anchors Rob Starbuck and Susan Siman.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Watertown’s girls’ gymnastics team won a triangular with 92 points, beating Sauk Prairie (89.73) and Lake Mills (76.54). The L-Cats won vaulting, with Karen Behl hitting 7.7 to take first place. Behl also added a second in floor exercise and second on balance beam. The JV meet was won by Watertown at 98.26. Sauk Prairie hit 95.75 and Lake Mills scored 82.85, which had all around performers out with injuries.
70 Years Ago, 1952
All grade and high school teachers in the Fort Atkinson public schools will attend the interschool meeting to be held at Edgerton on Thursday. The meeting will begin at 2:30 with teachers from Stoughton, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson attending. These meetings are held regularly to combined groups of teachers to give education hints and compare teaching methods.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Music Memory Contest now going on in this city has created a great deal of enthusiasm, among both young and old. One of the best things to give anyone a certain “society polish” is music, if it be of the better sort and not jazz or humdrum.
150 Years Ago, 1872
We have received from C. W. Kibbee, agent for the Home Ins. Co., at Jefferson, one of the handsomest Calendars for 1872 we have yet seen. It is issued by the Home.
