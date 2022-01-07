1 Year Ago, 2021The new year brings a fresh start for fans of arts and entertainment as Young Auditorium in Whitewater announces its expanded spring schedule, which includes hybrid in-person-and-virtual performances, free family performances and “Donate What You Can” performances.
20 Years Ago, 2002Dancing to polka music brings back many fond memories for a Watertown musician who loves to play as well as dance. Time and age have made snazzy dance moves a distant memory for Edward Peirick, 86, but he still enjoys playing the concertina and reminiscing about the good old days.
40 Years Ago, 1982It is not too early for local artists to begin preparing entries for the 22nd annual Hoard Historical Museum Art Show, to be held March 28-April 4. Plans are under way for the event, the second oldest continuing community art show in Wisconsin, to be held at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
70 Years Ago, 1952Sunday, Jan. 20, is “C” day for curling enthusiasts, sponsored by the Midwest Curling association. All of the 29 member clubs of the association will be hosts to men who want to see the game played and will spend a good share of the day learning the game. To members of the curling fraternity it will be the “githering of the clan” providing an opportunity to learn what this ancient Scotch game of curling is all about.
100 Years Ago, 1922The teachers of Jefferson County are requested to assist in making Milk Week a complete success. This can be done by co-operation in every way possible. Be sure and have a program for that week, Feb. 6-10. Plan to be at your meeting at Jefferson, Saturday, Jan. 21, 1922.
150 Years Ago, 1872Now that the sleighing is good, no better time could be found in which to buy your lumber of that enterprising firm of Sleeper & Hamlin, Watertown. “Jonas” is always on hand with a smile, cheering words, honest measure and prices low as the lowest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.