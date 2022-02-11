1 Year Ago, 2021Three years after Jefferson High School established its computer science department, the district has been honored for diversity in its Advanced Placement Computer Science program. This honor was earned because a certain percentage of successful AP Computer Science students at Jefferson are female, as young women are typically underrepresented in this field. Teacher Jason Marin said he had several highly skilled young women in his class, including Anna Kallsen, Carrie Yerges and Brenda Sampayo Vergara.
20 Years Ago, 2002The annual Civil War History Day was held Sunday afternoon at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson. Sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Historical Society, the event featured a unique program in which visitors witnessed Abraham Lincoln and Judge Stephen Douglas reminisce about their 1858 debates. George Buss and Rich Sokup of Freeport, Ill., portrayed Lincoln and Douglas respectively.
40 Years Ago, 1982The Jefferson County Pony and Horse Association will sponsor its annual Sweethearts Dance at the Activity Center from 8 p.m. until midnight Saturday, Feb. 13, with music by Southbound, a country-western band. Tickets at $2.50 may be obtained from board members or Petty Poole. They will cost $3.00 at the door. Prizes will be awarded during the night.
70 Years Ago, 1952Valentines of the past are now on exhibit in the Worcester room of the library. Stop in for a minute and see the sweet Valentine sentiment on display, invites Mrs. Zida Ivey.
100 Years Ago, 1922The Jefferson Supply Basketball team made it three straight wins over the local Legion cagers Wednesday night when they took a bitterly contested battle that was not decided until the last two minutes of play by a score of 17 to 14. The two well drilled machines put up a sensational struggle from start to finish, and all the way through the game not more than three points separated the quintets.
150 Years Ago, 1872Remember that the Dairymen’s meeting is tomorrow at the Basement in the Methodist Church at 11 o’clock, and remember that the man that fails to bring his wife will have none of our sympathy if he gets a blowing up when he gets home.
